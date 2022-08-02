Nebraska Fall Camp: Central Page

Welcome to our Fall Camp Central Page. Inside Nebraska has you covered with comprehensive and objective coverage of the Huskers' preseason preparations for what will likely be a program-changing season – one way or another. Below you will find the Huskers' remaining fall camp schedule, a preview of upcoming stories, links to all of our fall camp content – in descending order of most recently published – and a limited-time offer for a free month of access to our premium coverage: –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Inside Nebraska FREE Trial

Click the following link to sign up for a FREE trial of Inside Nebraska throughout the rest of fall camp and the entire month of August. Use promo code KICKOFF2022 at signup. The offer is valid through Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022: FREE TRIAL TO INSIDE NEBRASKA THROUGH AUGUST



Remaining Schedule

Tuesday: Practice No. 6 Wednesday: Off Day Thursday: Practice No. 7 (Post-practice media: Bill Busch, selected assistants and selected players) Friday: Practice No. 8 (Post-practice media: Scott Frost) Saturday: Practice No. 9 Sunday: Off Day Monday: Practice No. 10 (Media: 20-30 minute open viewing period; Erik Chinander, selected defensive assistants and selected defensive players available post-practice) Tuesday, Aug. 9: Practice No. 11 Wednesday, Aug. 10: Practice No. 12 (Post-practice media: Mark Whipple, selected offensive assistants and selected offensive players) Thursday, Aug. 11: Off Day Friday, Aug. 12: Practice No. 13 Saturday, Aug. 13: Practice No. 14 (Post-practice media: Scott Frost) Sunday, Aug. 14: Practice No. 15



Coming Soon

Sean Beckton and Mickey Joseph were two of the three coaches (Mark Whipple) who met with reporters on Monday following the Huskers' fifth practice. Beckton provided a key injury update and gave a breakdown of his tight ends room and its "fierce" search for a No. 2 tight end. Joseph, meanwhile, stole the press conference show with his blunt, no-holds-barred approach that provided us with a crucial glimpse into his coaching style that gave us a peek behind the curtain of his receivers room. Stories on both Beckton's tight ends and Joseph's receivers will be hitting the site very shortly this morning. Be on the lookout for those, in addition to some extra news and notes from the first two fall camp press conferences this week.



August 1: Practice No. 5

July 31

July 30

July 29: Practice No. 3

July 28

July 27

Big Ten Media Days