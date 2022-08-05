Quick hits from Scott Frost's presser
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Scott Frost met with the media on Friday morning following his team's eighth practice of fall camp.Here's a quick rundown of what the fifth-year head coach said during his press conference:>> Durin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news