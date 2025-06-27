Brice Williams signs deal with Detroit Pistons

While he didn't get drafted, Brice Williams is still getting a shot at the NBA.

Williams becomes the third Nebraska player in the Fred Hoiberg era to reach the NBA, joining Bryce McGowens (2022) and Dalano Banton (2021), who were both second-round draft picks.

An opportunity at the NBA was going to come for Williams even if he wasn't drafted. He was viewed as a strong candidate for a two-way contract, which allows a player to be on an NBA roster while also playing for the G League affiliate.

On Wednesday before the first round of the draft, Williams exchanged texts with his old head coach, Fred Hoiberg. The coach's message?

"I said, listen, whatever happens in the next couple days, you put yourself in a great position for your future and for your career based on what you've done throughout the process," Hoiberg said. "Not only what he did last year as a player, what he's done to grow as a player and develop as a player, but also what he's done in the pre-draft process."

The NBA 2K26 Summer League — a huge opportunity for Williams — will take place in Las Vegas July 10-20.

Williams was a first-team All-Big Ten performer in 2024-25, averaging 20.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He was second in the Big Ten in scoring and 13th nationally. Against conference competition, Williams averaged a Big Ten-high 20.7 points.

Williams ended his Nebraska career on a high note, breaking the school's single-season scoring record with 713 points. The record was previously held by James Palmer, who had 708 in 2018-19.

The Charlotte native is one of four players in school history to score 1,000 points at Nebraska in two seasons. His 1,168 points ranks 22nd in school history.

Brice's late father, Henry Williams, is Charlotte's all-time leading scorer and was a second-round pick of the San Antonio Spurs in 1992. Henry played a decade overseas and was the Italian League MVP in 1995-96.

