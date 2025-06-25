Emmett Johnson & the history of pass-catching RBs in Dana Holgorsen offense

Nebraska recruiting intel on top prospects in attendance at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge
The first installment of the Thinking Out Loud series details who we think will be Nebraska's top two rushers.
Nebraska has added a running back from the East Coast to its 2026 recruiting class.
Nebraska has secured a commitment from one of the top 2026 cornerbacks in the country.
Where Nebraska stands with key targets coming out of a busy June of OVs, plus who could be next to commit
Nebraska recruiting intel on top prospects in attendance at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge
The first installment of the Thinking Out Loud series details who we think will be Nebraska's top two rushers.
Nebraska has added a running back from the East Coast to its 2026 recruiting class.