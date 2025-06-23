BREAKING: Nebraska overcomes Big Ten, ACC competition for RB Jamal Rule

Nebraska has landed their second commitment of the day in Charlotte (N.C.) Christian three-star Jamal Rule , beating out Michigan State, Syracuse and Virginia Tech for the 6-foot-1, 205-pounder.

Rule made official visits to all four programs over the last month, closing out his travels in East Lansing, Michigan, this past weekend, but no one was able to overcome the relationship built by running backs coach E.J. Barthel.

Barthel was one of the first coaches to offer Rule while he was on campus for Nebraska’s win over Wisconsin in November. Over the last seven months, the two have gotten quite familiar with each other. Barthel stopped through Charlotte to see Rule and his family in January. In March, Rule returned to Nebraska for a weekend that included dinner with Barthel and watching spring practice.

Last weekend, Rule made his way back to Lincoln for his official visit, an important step for the three-star, who spent time around current players and started to envision actually being a member of the team.

“The highlight was actually hanging out with the players,” he said. “It was Isaiah [Mozee] the first day then [Kwinten} Ives the second day and they were telling me what I need to do when I get to college as a freshman.”

In November, Rule was drawn to a current back at Nebraska who he believes he shares similarities with.

“Emmett Johnson, that’s up there now, the last couple games he was eating,” he said. “As he was playing, I just saw myself.”

Barthel has lofty expectations for Rule, challenging him to aim as high as possible.

“He says that he thinks I have the possibility to be the next Heisman,” Rule said. “And that he thinks he’s the person that can get me where I need to go.”

Rule is likely the lone running back addition for Nebraska in the 2026 cycle and joins a room that has limited proven production behind the aforementioned Johnson.

Following his visit in March, Rule listed four reasons the Huskers were a top contender for him. In the end, those four reasons proved enough for the 6-1, 205-pound back to commit to the Huskers over other Big Ten and ACC programs.

“First, I’d probably say the fanbase. Even in Nebraska, everybody’s so friendly, everyone’s so uplifting," Rule said. "Second, I’d say the coaching staff. They’re good guys to hang around. Nebraska is a good team overall and they run the ball pretty well, that’s to my advantage.”

As a junior, Rule rushed for 1,236 yards and 15 touchdowns in seven games played, plus 12 receptions for 121 yards and another touchdown. Notably, he ran for 230 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries against powerhouse Charlotte (N.C) Providence Day in the playoffs.