BREAKING: Nebraska lands elite four-star CB Danny Odem

The Huskers beat out major power-conference competition for Odem, the No. 8 cornerback in the country per Rivals, including Oklahoma, Ohio State, Clemson and Penn State.

It came down to the wire between the Huskers and Buckeyes, but ultimately the relationships built at Nebraska over the past six months, paired with the emphasis on defensive back development, saw Nebraska come out on top for the 6-foot-1, 170-pound junior.

Odem spent this past weekend in Lincoln for his official visit, his third trip to Nebraska in the last six months and a trip that essentially sealed the deal for the four-star. Though the Huskers entered his recruitment in January, defensive backs coach Addison Williams has had a relationship with the top-75 prospect dating back to his time as UCF’s defensive coordinator.

That relationship has strengthened over the last six months despite the added distance between Williams and the Orlando-area prospect. Between Williams, defensive coordinator John Butler and associate head coach Phil Snow, the developmental opportunities at Nebraska kept the Huskers near the top of Odem's recruitment, even as top schools across the country joined in the pursuit.

Through his trips to Lincoln, Odem became comfortable with the idea of moving to the Midwest and suiting up for head coach Matt Rhule after a history lesson on Rhule’s track record.

“Coach Rhule is my dawg,” Odem said in February. “I see great things at Nebraska happening in the future with Coach Rhule as the head coach."

Rhule's past college jobs at Temple and Baylor stood out to Odem.

“Their pitch is Coach Rhule changes programs around,” Odem said. “If you want to get developed right and play at the top level, this is where you need to be.”

As a junior at First Academy, Odem totaled 45 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions and two forced fumbles along with three passes deflected.