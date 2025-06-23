BREAKING: Nebraska lands elite four-star CB Danny Odem

Nebraska has landed a commitment from 2026 Orlando (Fla.) First Academy four-star cornerback Danny Odem.
The Huskers beat out major power-conference competition for Odem, the No. 8 cornerback in the country per Rivals, including Oklahoma, Ohio State, Clemson and Penn State.
It came down to the wire between the Huskers and Buckeyes, but ultimately the relationships built at Nebraska over the past six months, paired with the emphasis on defensive back development, saw Nebraska come out on top for the 6-foot-1, 170-pound junior.
Odem spent this past weekend in Lincoln for his official visit, his third trip to Nebraska in the last six months and a trip that essentially sealed the deal for the four-star. Though the Huskers entered his recruitment in January, defensive backs coach Addison Williams has had a relationship with the top-75 prospect dating back to his time as UCF’s defensive coordinator.
That relationship has strengthened over the last six months despite the added distance between Williams and the Orlando-area prospect. Between Williams, defensive coordinator John Butler and associate head coach Phil Snow, the developmental opportunities at Nebraska kept the Huskers near the top of Odem's recruitment, even as top schools across the country joined in the pursuit.
Through his trips to Lincoln, Odem became comfortable with the idea of moving to the Midwest and suiting up for head coach Matt Rhule after a history lesson on Rhule’s track record.
“Coach Rhule is my dawg,” Odem said in February. “I see great things at Nebraska happening in the future with Coach Rhule as the head coach."
Rhule's past college jobs at Temple and Baylor stood out to Odem.
“Their pitch is Coach Rhule changes programs around,” Odem said. “If you want to get developed right and play at the top level, this is where you need to be.”
As a junior at First Academy, Odem totaled 45 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions and two forced fumbles along with three passes deflected.
Film Room: What makes Odem a top CB in the country?
A lengthy corner prospect standing right around 6-1 with rangy limbs, Odem is pound for pound one of the top man cover corners in the 2026 class.
Ridiculously sticky in coverage, Odem is feisty and has the athleticism to stick in phase against most receivers he goes up against. Has the acceleration and motor to recover if caught out of position. Explosive changing directions with natural fluidity when flipping his hips. Physical in press, utilizes every bit of his length. Plays with impressive eye discipline, tracks the ball well with the ability to box out and high-point the ball even going up against bigger receivers.
Does a good job tracking the quarterback's eyes and breaks on the ball well. Plays the ball through the hands consistently to force incompletions, physical but not overly grabby. Has a knack for getting to the ball, forced four turnovers as a junior. More than comfortable on an island and doesn't shy away from contact. Plays with active eyes as a run defender, sound tackler in space.
Body strength can continue to improve, has the length and strength to reroute smaller recievers, but relies on athleticism against bigger pass-catchers. Shows good instincts overall but more comfortable in man than zone at this point in his evaluation.
Ultra-competitive football player who contributes on both sides of the ball. Fiery competitor in every setting, well-regarded by coaches for his ability to live on an island and lock down his side of the field, no matter who he goes up against. With some time in the weight room, has the talent to play early and often at the Power Four level. Has the long-term trajectory of a CB1 in Nebraska's defense who can travel with opposing teams' WR1.