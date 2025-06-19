Thursday Tim-Bits: Latest Nebraska recruiting intel (6/19)

Welcome to this week's Thursday edition of Tim-Bits, we've got the latest intel on top 2026 targets, including a notable mid-week visitor. Plus, a list of top 2027 prospects the staff has been in touch with as 2027 outreach began early this week.
Rivals' Greg Smith spotlights B1G teams that should have extra interest in next week's Rivals Five-Star in Indianapolis.
Four-star CB CJ Bronaugh decommits from Nebraska, here's a look at what's next for Nebraska's defensive back recruiting
2026 Mansfield (Tex.) four-star wide receiver Zion Robinson is on a mid-week official visit to Nebraska
Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese reports on a surprise visit today from a four-star Florida State commit visiting Lincoln.
A few June thoughts on the Nebraska defense.
