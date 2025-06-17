Four-star CB CJ Bronaugh decommits from Nebraska

2026 Winter Garden (Fla.) Windermere four-star cornerback CJ Bronaugh has backed off his commitment to Nebraska, the No. 10 cornerback in the country announced on Tuesday evening.

Bronaugh committed to Nebraska in November, shortly after his first visit to Nebraska. The Huskers were relatively early to his recruitment, offering amidst a breakout junior season in which he came down with six interceptions. He saw his recruitment take off down the stretch of his junior season and into the spring, as he won the Florida State championship in the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash. He also won defensive back MVP at the Under Armour Next Camp in Orlando.

Last month, Bronaugh announced that, while committed to the Huskers, he had scheduled official visits to Florida May 30, Nebraska June 6, Florida State June 13 and Penn State on June 20.

He spent this past weekend at Florida State, and made a surprise mid-week trip back to Florida on Tuesday, Inside Nebraska learned. Sources indicate his recruitment will now come down to Florida and Florida State.

With Bronaugh no longer committed, the Huskers now hold five commits in the 2026 class and just one defensive commit.

Nebraska, somewhat ironically, has Florida State four-star defensive back commit Tedarius Hughes on campus currently, as the Huskers look to flip him away from the Seminoles.

This weekend, four-star cornerback Danny Odem and his teammate, four-star defensive back Devin Jackson, are both expected to make official visits to Nebraska. The Huskers will look to beat out Oklahoma, Ohio State and Penn State for Odem, and Florida, Miami, LSU and Oregon for Jackson.

In addition, the Huskers remain in the mix for Kirkwood (Mo.) four-star defensive back Jacob Eberhart and Omaha (Neb.) North three-star cornerback Darion Jones, who both visited Nebraska this past weekend.