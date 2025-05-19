Brice Williams talks NBA Combine, developing "leaps and bounds" at Nebraska

One of the best players to ever suit up for the Nebraska men's basketball program, Brice Williams spent last week at the NBA Combine in Chicago hoping to impress NBA scouts.

Williams measured in at 6 feet, 5 ¼ inches barefoot and 205.8 pounds. His wingspan measured 6-10 ¾ — third-largest among guards — and his standing reach was 8-7 ½, fifth-largest among guards.

The 2025 NBA Draft is set for June 25-26 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Williams' size, length and skill set fits the modern NBA 3-and-D player profile, and Williams was focused on showing everyone at the combine he can be just as effective on the defensive end as he is with the ball in his hands.

"I'm trying to prove that I can defend at a high level and I'm a competitor," said Williams, who was interviewed by various media outlets at the combine.

While surrounded by some of the best college basketball players at the combine, as well as young international players hoping to impress, Williams said he felt like he belonged on the court.

But there was also a sense of urgency to stand out and show what he can do. Williams said he wanted to show NBA personnel he improved his reaction time and lateral quickness.

"Really, just locking in," Williams said of what he wanted to show at the combine. "It's not that I can't do it, it's just the fact that I show it, and then I don't show it. It's more about being consistent with it. Muscle memory and staying locked in and staying ready at all times. Not standing up, relaxing, not watching the ball, things like that — just staying locked in."

But there's something else Williams wanted to show off — that he does have a competitive fire inside. Considering his calm nature on the court — Williams was never one to let his emotions show much on the court, good or bad — he wanted to make sure everyone understood he has that killer mindset.

"I'm super competitive. It's hard to read with my body language or my demeanor," Williams said.

That competitive fire helped Williams rebound from a disappointing first scrimmage at the combine on Wednesday, where he missed all eight of his shot attempts. In his second scrimmage on Thursday, Williams was one of the best players on the court as he recorded a scrimmage-best 24 points on 7-of-12 shooting, which included 4-of-9 on 3-pointers. He was also money from the free-throw line, making all six attempts.

If all goes well, Williams would be Nebraska's first player drafted into the NBA since Bryce McGowens in 2022.

"As a player and a person, I'm a winner," Williams said when asked what he would provide an NBA organization. "I'm a hard-working guy and a loyal guy, I ride for people who ride for me. I'm excited to play for wherever I play at."

Williams, whose 713 points broke Nebraska's single-season scoring record of 708 by James Palmer Jr. in 2018-19, is the third Husker in the last five years to get a combine invite, the others being McGowens in 2022 and Dalano Banton in 2021. Isaiah Roby got a combine invite in 2019, as did Terran Petteway in 2015.

McGowens, Banton and Roby all wound up as second-round picks, with McGowens being taken 40th overall by Minnesota (his rights were acquired by Charlotte on draft night), Banton 46th by Toronto and Roby 45th by Detroit (rights were acquired by Dallas).

Williams, a native of Huntersville, N.C., spent six seasons in college — four at Charlotte, where his dad played, and two at Nebraska. Williams is thankful for both programs taking a chance on him.

Nebraska, however, will always hold a special place in Williams' heart. It's where he developed into one of the best players in the Big Ten and country.

"I definitely got out of it what I was hoping for," Williams said of the move from Charlotte to Nebraska. "And I definitely got out of it what I put in, I put in a lot of hard work. But it wasn't without the help of my coaches at Charlotte and at Nebraska. But I felt like, when I got to Nebraska, I took major leaps and bounds in my development and also in what the scouts saw in me. It was a good educated move for me, and it turned out to work out in my favor."