BREAKING: Nebraska flips four-star WR Nalin Scott

2026 Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern four-star receiver Nalin Scott committed to Arizona State on April 28, a decision that surprised other programs in his recruitment, including Nebraska.
Nevertheless, Nebraska receivers coach Daikiel Shorts Jr. didn't stop recruiting the talented 6-foot-2, 200-pounder. His persistence paid off.
Despite Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham having a no-visit policy for commits, Scott was in Lincoln last weekend for an official visit. Today, he announced his flip and verbal commitment to Nebraska.
This is a significant recruiting win for Shorts, who was able to pull Scott away from an Arizona State program that is coming off an 11-3 record and appearance in the College Football Playoff. Not only that, but Arizona State's receivers coach is Hines Ward, the Pittsburgh Steelers great.
Outside of Nebraska and Arizona State, other programs like Missouri, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia Tech were heavily in the mix for Scott.
Nebraska was able to get Scott on campus to watch a spring practice on April 12. Following that visit, Scott told Inside Nebraska he planned to return for an official visit in June. But 16 days later, he pledged to the Sun Devils following an official visit in Tempe and shut down his recruitment — until this weekend.
Scott becomes the ninth commit in Nebraska's 2026 class and the second receiver, joining Sioux Falls (S.D.) Washington three-star Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte.
Counting Scott, Nebraska had two receivers taking official visits this weekend, the other being Orlando (Fla.) Jones four-star slot Larry Miles. Both of Nebraska's high school quarterback pledges, Dayton Raiola of the 2026 class and Trae Taylor of the 2027 class, were in Lincoln to help peer recruit.
As a junior at McEachern last fall, Scott recorded 29 catches for 541 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
— Steve Marik, Inside Nebraska staff writer
Film Room: Examining what Nebraska is getting in Scott
Scott is a prototypical-sized outside reciever standing 6-foot-2, 200 pounds. At his best attacking the ball in the air, Scott shows exceptional hand-eye coordination and strength at the catch point, along with the body control to contort his body and find the ball in the air. Shows the ability to play outside his frame and has a wide catch radius. Crafty route runner who knows how to utilize subtle movements to create separation. Won't ever be a blazer, but explodes off the line of scrimmage and closes cushions in a hurry. He's fluid in and out of breaks, can subtlety throttle down or up as needed to create separation and/or adjust to the ball in-air. Does a good job coming back to the ball and freelancing when the play breaks down.
Shows impressive balance after the catch with the acceleration to separate from third-level defenders. Can continue to sharpen routes and could afford to diversity his releases off the line. YAC ability could continue to improve, shows good balance but field vision and elusiveness through arm tackles could be developed further. Has capable speed but top-end gear leaves something to be desired.
Projects to be a reliable outside receiver that is at his best at longer-developing routes, can stretch the field and make plays across the middle of the field consistently. Has some frame and play-style similarities to Nebraska receiver Dane Key.
— Tim Verghese, Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst