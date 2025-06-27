BREAKING: Nebraska flips four-star WR Nalin Scott

2026 Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern four-star receiver Nalin Scott committed to Arizona State on April 28, a decision that surprised other programs in his recruitment, including Nebraska. Nevertheless, Nebraska receivers coach Daikiel Shorts Jr. didn't stop recruiting the talented 6-foot-2, 200-pounder. His persistence paid off. Despite Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham having a no-visit policy for commits, Scott was in Lincoln last weekend for an official visit. Today, he announced his flip and verbal commitment to Nebraska.

This is a significant recruiting win for Shorts, who was able to pull Scott away from an Arizona State program that is coming off an 11-3 record and appearance in the College Football Playoff. Not only that, but Arizona State's receivers coach is Hines Ward, the Pittsburgh Steelers great. Outside of Nebraska and Arizona State, other programs like Missouri, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia Tech were heavily in the mix for Scott. Nebraska was able to get Scott on campus to watch a spring practice on April 12. Following that visit, Scott told Inside Nebraska he planned to return for an official visit in June. But 16 days later, he pledged to the Sun Devils following an official visit in Tempe and shut down his recruitment — until this weekend. Scott becomes the ninth commit in Nebraska's 2026 class and the second receiver, joining Sioux Falls (S.D.) Washington three-star Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte. Counting Scott, Nebraska had two receivers taking official visits this weekend, the other being Orlando (Fla.) Jones four-star slot Larry Miles. Both of Nebraska's high school quarterback pledges, Dayton Raiola of the 2026 class and Trae Taylor of the 2027 class, were in Lincoln to help peer recruit. As a junior at McEachern last fall, Scott recorded 29 catches for 541 receiving yards and two touchdowns. — Steve Marik, Inside Nebraska staff writer

Film Room: Examining what Nebraska is getting in Scott