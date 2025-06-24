Rivals Five-Star: LIVE from Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – The Rivals Five-Star has arrived, as 100 of the top high school football players converge on the Midwest for the annual summer showcase. The biggest offseason high school football event is back in Indianapolis at the Colts' practice facility for the second time.

Here were just a sampling of the thoughts and highlights from the day.

MORE FROM INDY: Highlights and analysis | Positional MVPs | Teams that should be pleased | Gorney Awards | Biggest surprises