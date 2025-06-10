Fresh off Golden State workout, Brice Williams continues to push forward

You can say it's been quite the whirlwind for Brice Williams lately.

The former Nebraska men's basketball guard has been busy with individual workouts with NBA teams interested in him. On Monday the 6-foot-7, 205-pound wing was in California for a workout with Golden State, which he said was the 10th or 11th workout he's had. After an off day, he'll be in Dallas on Wednesday for another.

"You wake up and it's just like blended together. Everything's kind of the same," Williams said of his recent schedule on a Monday Zoom session with media. "You wake up and you either get recovery, you go to the gym, or you get picked up, or you gotta pack a bag, or you gotta make sure you have your clothes. So every day is kind of blended together."

Williams isn't complaining. If he's going to be playing in the NBA, he'll have a similar travel schedule — playing in one city tomorrow and another the next day. With the June 25-26 NBA Draft approaching, he's hoping to prove to NBA coaches and personnel he can play at this level.

Above all else, Williams wants to show his competitiveness. He thinks he's done that.

"Just competing. Competing every day," Williams said of what he thinks he's done a good job of displaying. "My shot-making, my versatility. I mean, that's what I bring night in and night out. I'm not gonna say I'm gonna make a shot every day, or I shoot well, or I make the right decisions every time. But they know I compete, I talk, I bring energy. That's what I can hang my hat on every day."

In preparation for the combine and draft, Williams has focused on drills that replicate what he's being asked to do for team workouts. That means lots of stationary jumpers and shots off the dribble.