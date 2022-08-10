Sights & Sounds: Husker QBs, core offensive members meet with media

The Husker quarterbacks have spoken.

For the first time during fall camp, Nebraska's Casey Thompson and Chubba Purdy met with the media to discuss the ongoing quarterback competition in addition to how the offense has been progressing over the last two weeks.

Hear from Thompson, Purdy and some of the other core members of the Huskers' offense – including Mark Whipple, Mickey Joseph, Marcus Washington and Teddy Prochazka – in the videos below or on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel.

Also, you can watch practice video highlights below of the Husker quarterbacks, running backs, receivers and defensive linemen.