NU's top two QBs have both fought back from injury, now they're in a battle
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
On Aug. 5, Scott Frost confirmed what Husker fans have come to assume.Casey Thompson is the leader in the clubhouse to be Nebraska’s starting quarterback. The fifth-year coach also cleared up any m...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news