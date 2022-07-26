Big Ten Media Days Central: Recapping Huskers at podium

INDIANAPOLIS – For the first time ever, Big Ten Media Days were held at the same site as the conference championship game: Lucas Oil Stadium Nebraska sent head coach Scott Frost and three players in EDGE Garrett Nelson, cornerback Quinton Newsome and tight end Travis Vokolek to the podiums. The Huskers were the first to speak on early Tuesday morning with Frost and the players answering the media's questions at individual podiums before Frost conducted a 15-minute press conference at the main stage. The Inside Nebraska staff was out in full force to cover the event with senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith, staff writer Steve Marik and publisher Zack Carpenter all on hand from Indianapolis. Here is a full rundown of our team's coverage, which features a healthy mix of written content and digital content, starting in chronological order of publication this morning and afternoon:

Trev Alberts makes impromptu media appearance

Those four were not the only Huskers who were available to the media on Tuesday. Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts also answered questions in an impromptu media engagement by answering questions on the Lucas Oil Stadium turf. Steve Marik captured video of Alberts' appearance that is available for you to watch on the Inside Nebraska YouTube page.

Travis Vokolek stepping outside of comfort zone to help Huskers

A sit-down meeting with tight ends coach Sean Beckton changed the outlook this spring for senior tight end Travis Vokolek. Vokolek took that meeting to heart and when he became more vocal he "really realized guys do listen to me." Check out Greg Smith's feature story on Vokolek's growth and emergence as a veteran presence in the Huskers' locker room.

Casey Thompson to get first reps, Scott Frost won't step away from offense

Greg Smith and Steve Marik broke down the key takeaways from Tuesday's press conferences, including the highlights of Frost saying publicly that Casey Thompson will be the one to get the first-team reps to begin fall camp, Nelson discussing how he has been working on his speed and explosiveness and the "chip" on Newsome's shoulder after he was left off of the Jim Thorpe Award preseason watch list. Check out their recap on the Inside Nebraska YouTube page.

Scott Frost still to have hand in Nebraska offense

Frost was asked, during his press conference on the main stage, to talk more about him stepping away from his offensive duties and turning them over to offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. Frost, though, did some course correction. “Stepping away is the wrong way to put it," Frost said. "I'm going to still have my hand in it." Steve Marik has more about Frost's comments and the "fun collaboration" that the Huskers' head coach envisions between him and Whipple this season.

Scott Frost, Kevin Warren in favor of Big Ten and CFP expansion

Expansion questions and expansion answers were expected to be the most heated and discussed topic heading into Big Ten Media Days. That prediction has been money. Zack Carpenter has more on Frost and Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren's stance on both Big Ten expansion and College Football Playoff expansion from Frost's two press conferences and Warren's 42-minute appearance in which he aggressively and steadfastly pounded the table for the Big Ten and the CFP to add more teams.

