Scott Frost, Kevin Warren in favor of Big Ten and CFP expansion
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
INDIANAPOLIS – Scott Frost twice had the opportunity to give his opinion on the Big Ten adding USC and UCLA to the mix, and twice he praised the conference’s decision to expand to 16 teams.“There's...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news