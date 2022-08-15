Steve's Stance: “As that group goes, we’re probably going to go”
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Sunday was scrimmage day for the Nebraska football program. It was the Huskers’ second of fall camp, and these valuable practices frankly mean quite a bit — both for coaches and players.Do well in ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news