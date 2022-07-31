Caleb Tannor on last year, pass rush with Garrett Nelson, Ochaun Mathis
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Caleb Tannor has one last ride as a Husker, and he’s not entertaining the idea that it won’t end with a bowl game.After the 3-9 finish last year, Nebraska’s fifth-year senior EDGE decided to return...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news