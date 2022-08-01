WATCH: Practice highlights of quarterbacks, OL and defense at fall camp
Football is back.
Nebraska is in the midst of its annual fall camp as the Huskers are less than four weeks away from kickoff against Northwestern in the Aug. 27 season opener in Ireland.
The Huskers, who have 10 more practices to go before hitting the two-week mark of Week Zero, are one-third of the way through camp following Monday's fifth practice.
Inside Nebraska was on hand to catch about 35 minutes of the session during the morning. In addition to our written coverage, we compiled a handful of practice highlights and broke those down into two parts that you can watch below or on the Inside Nebraska YouTube page.
Part I: Practice highlights of Huskers quarterbacks, OL and DL
Part II: Practice highlights of Huskers linebackers and defensive backs
