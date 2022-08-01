Sights & Sounds: Hear from Huskers offensive coaches, players post-practice

Nebraska held its first open practice period of fall camp on Monday. Media was able to observe the first 35 minutes or so of practice at Hawks Championship Center. After practice there was an availability session with offensive coaches and players.

Three offensive coaches—Mark Whipple, Mickey Joseph and Sean Beckton—spoke with reporters. Chancellor Brewington, Alante Brown, Trey Palmer, Broc Bando all spoke too.

Hear from the Nebraska players and coaches on the Inside Nebraska YouTube page.

This story will be updated.

