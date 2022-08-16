Rapid Recap: Analyzing DB rotation as Tommi Hill and others make their mark
Inside Nebraska's staff was out in full force on Tuesday for the Huskers' latest press conference that featured Erik Chinander, Mike Dawson, Bill Busch, Brody Belt, Isaac Gifford and Brian Buschini taking the podium.
Follow the links below to listen to the Inside Nebraska Podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify as senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith and staff writers Steve Marik and Geoff Exstrom analyze their key thoughts and takeaways from the day.
That includes Tommi Hill continuing to surge as a player being talked about by the Husker coaching staff, a group of safeties emerging as the Huskers figure out their defensive backs rotation, a special teams unit that is trying to turn itself around 180 degrees and plenty more.
Listen on Apple Podcasts
>> Inside Nebraska Podcast: Analyzing defensive backs rotation as Tommi Hill and others make their mark
Listen on Spotify
>> Inside Nebraska Podcast: Analyzing defensive backs rotation as Tommi Hill and others make their mark
