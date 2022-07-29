 Sights & Sounds: Hear from Huskers defensive coaches, players post-practice
Sights & Sounds: Hear from Huskers defensive coaches, players post-practice

Nebraska held its first post-practice media availability on Friday afternoon, and it was a busy one with a defensive flavor.

Three of the Huskers defensive coaches – Erik Chinander, Mike Dawson and Travis Fisher – each met with reporters. Five Nebraska players also answered questions as Ty Robinson, Nash Hutmacher, Marques Buford, Myles Farmer and Caleb Tannor each spoke.

Hear from the coaches and players in the videos below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube page.

And find the Inside Nebraska staff's Rapid Recap video at the bottom of this page as we break down what we heard on Friday.

Erik Chinander

Mike Dawson

Travis Fisher

Caleb Tannor

Myles Farmer

Ty Robinson

Nash Hutmacher

Rapid Recap

