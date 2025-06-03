HUDL Futures Forum bringing top 2027, 2028 talent to Lincoln this weekend

Hudl is hosting its inaugural Futures Forum this weekend, adding to an already busy weekend for recruiting in Lincoln.

The two-day event will run from Friday, June 6 through Saturday, June 7. Some of the top 2027 and 2028 prospects are expected to be in attendance to learn about navigating their recruitment and building their band in the current era. The event will feature roundtable discussions on preparing for the future, personal brand development, balancing school and academics, sports psychology, nutrition, NIL, and of course, some film room work as well.

Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola is expected to be a keynote speaker. GNC and Opendorse are among the sponsors leading the event alongside Hudl.

While Nebraska isn't directly involved in the hosting or organization of the event, recruits in town for the Futures Forum will be allowed to visit with the staff in an unofficial capacity. A few recruits in attendance are also competing in Friday's Battle at the Boneyard 7-on-7 tournament that Nebraska is hosting.



Here's a look at the top prospects expected to attend the forum.