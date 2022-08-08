Sights & Sounds: Huskers break down fall camp following Practice No. 10

Ten down. Five more to go.

Nebraska is in the middle of a heated stretch of fall camp as players jockey for starting spots and the right to make their way onto the two-deep.

Monday provided the latest opportunity for public updates on the team as Erik Chinander, Travis Fisher and a group of defensive players made their way to the podium, including Ochaun Mathis and Nick Henrich.

Hear from them in the videos below and check out Inside Nebraska's recap in the video above as senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith and staff writer Steve Marik give their takeaways following Monday's press conference. Press conference video of Colton Feist will be available shortly.

Subscribe to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel for free for more digital content, including interviews and press conferences with Husker coaches and players.