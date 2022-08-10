Photo Gallery: Huskers hold second open fall camp practice
Nebraska held its twelfth practice of fall camp on Monday. Media was able to observe the first 35 minutes of practice. Check out the Inside Nebraska photo gallery.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news