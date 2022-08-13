Scott Frost updates injury status of starting OL and freshman WR

Scott Frost met with the media following his team's 14th practice of the season on Saturday morning. The fifth-year head coach provided an injury update on one of Nebraska's starting offensive linemen, Turner Corcoran, and one of its true freshman receivers, Decoldest Crawford.

Corcoran has missed time during fall camp with a lower-body injury, including last Saturday's scrimmage and Wednesday's open practice, but Frost does not have any worries about Corcoran's availability for the start of the season.

“(Corcoran) missed a couple days, but he was back out there for the last two (practices)," Frost said.

Crawford, however, is now dealing with a more serious injury. Frost said that the freshman receiver suffered a knee injury during fall camp and will be "out for an extended period of time. ... It was in our last scrimmage. It was the only major injury we had. Felt terrible for him, but he'll come back."

Inside Nebraska has learned that it is a major right knee injury for Crawford.

Corcoran worked his way through an injury during fall camp last year as well, but he rebounded to play in every game, including 11 starts. He is expected to be one of the Huskers' core pieces as a starter this season at left guard after he played at left tackle and right tackle during 2021.

Crawford, a three-star recruit in the Class of 2022, signed with the Huskers after having long been committed to LSU. He followed former Tigers assistant Mickey Joseph to Lincoln and signed as the Huskers' sixth-highest ranked recruit in the cycle.

He was not expected to see much playing time as a true freshman, though, as Nebraska has a jam-packed receivers room filled with veterans and transfers.

Joseph is looking to find a six-man receiver rotation. Trey Palmer, Omar Manning, Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda and Marcus Washington are among the top candidates to earn those spots. But Crawford is now out of that race to crack to the receiver rotation until next season as he undergoes the rehab process.