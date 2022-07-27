Mad and fired up — Garrett Nelson will play hard for his head coach
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Garrett Nelson’s dad, Chris, isn’t shy about telling his son how it is with an honest conversation. That goes for life and football.So after last season came to an end, Chris and Garrett had a sit-...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news