Nebraska earns recognition in preseason AP poll

The Associated Press released its preseason top-25 poll on Monday, and there was a small amount of Nebraska flair to it.

After a 3-9 campaign in 2021 that was followed by the addition of 33 new faces to the program — 15 transfers from Division I schools, 15 true freshmen and three junior-college products — as well as four new assistant coaches, the Huskers were awarded one vote in the "others receiving votes" category.

"I really like the bond the team has, it's fun being around these guys," Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said Saturday. "Haven't had camp letdowns like I've seen before. The guys show up to work every day. I think they're hungry."

Perennial powerhouse Alabama came in No. 1 while receiving 1,566 points and 54 first-place votes. Big Ten juggernaut Ohio State was No. 2 with 1,506 points and six first-place votes. Georgia rounded out the top three with 1,455 points and three first-place votes.

The SEC had six teams in the top-25, most of all the conferences. The ACC (five), Big Ten (four), Big 12 (three), Pac-12 (three), American (two) and a couple Independents (Notre Dame and BYU) followed.

Here's how the rest of the top-25 shakes out, with their point totals:

No. 4 Clemson 1,294

No. 5 Notre Dame 1,242

No. 6 Texas A&M 1,212

No. 7 Utah 1,209

No. 8 Michigan 1,203

No. 9 Oklahoma 956

No. 10 Baylor 884

No. 11 Oregon 831

No. 12 Oklahoma State 814

No. 13 North Carolina State 752

No. 14 USC 711

No. 15 Michigan State 631

No. 16 Miami (Fla.) 476

No. 17. Pittsburgh 383

No. 18 Wisconsin 365

No. 19 Arkansas 348

No. 20 Kentucky 332

No. 21 Ole Miss 324

No. 22 Wake Forest 303

No. 23 Cincinnati 265

No. 24 Houston 263

No. 25 BYU 234



Others receiving votes: Tennessee 180, Texas 164, Iowa 163, Penn State 160, LSU 55, Fresno State 32, Minnesota 31, UCF 27, Purdue 17, Mississippi State 15, Auburn 15, Florida 14, Kansas State 14, North Carolina 9, Boise State 5, Air Force 4, Appalachian State 4, South Carolina 2, UCLA 2, San Diego State 2, Utah State 2, Nebraska 1.

The Huskers have three opponents inside the top-25, including Michigan, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

Five other Big Ten teams were listed outside the top 25, including Iowa, Penn State, Minnesota, Purdue and Nebraska.