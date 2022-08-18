Rapid Recap: What we learned about the RB race and OL changes

It was another media day on Thursday as the Huskers met with reporters to break down the offense.

Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple talked about the starting quarterback battle, the group of players who have been impressing him at running back and how many he believes will play on the offensive line.

Bryan Applewhite dissected his running back room that Rahmir Johnson said is probably the most competitive one he has been a part of during his time in Lincoln.

Offensive line coach Donovan Raiola met with the media for the first time during the fall and answered questions about the offensive line's health and veteran presence.

In addition, linebacker Eteva Mauga-Clements and offensive lineman Turner Corcoran were each available to give updates on themselves and their teammates.

Our Inside Nebraska staff is here to quickly break down the key takeaways in the latest edition of "Rapid Recap" as senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith and staff writers Steve Marik and Geoff Exstrom give their thoughts on what was said on Thursday.

Check out their breakdown in the video above or on the free Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. You can also listen to it for free on the Inside Nebraska podcast platforms at the following links:

Apple Podcasts: Analyzing Nebraska RB race, OL changes

Spotify: Analyzing Nebraska RB race, OL changes