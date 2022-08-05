Analyzing Casey Thompson, QB1 battle and Scott Frost, Mark Whipple offense

Eight down. Seven more to go.

Nebraska football is now more than halfway through its 2022 fall camp, and several position battles are becoming more clear.

That includes the most important one for the Huskers' 2022 campaign: starting quarterback.

Casey Thompson has taken a strong lead in that battle, and Scott Frost on Friday said that Thompson has emerged as the favorite in the race for QB1.

"Right now, it's his job to lose," Frost said during his first fall camp press conference.

That was not the only noteworthy item that Frost mentioned during Friday's presser. He also gave more thoughts on the offensive collaboration between him and Mark Whipple, what he thinks of the ongoing position battles at receiver and running back and his thoughts on the Huskers' offensive line.

The Inside Nebraska crew dove into the written word to detail and dissect some of Frost's comments below, and we also took to the screen to do so:

In the video above – and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel – check out our analysis of the starting quarterback competition, the "fun collaboration" between Frost and Whipple and more as Zack Carpenter, Steve Marik and Greg Smith break down what has caught their attention following the second week of Huskers fall camp.