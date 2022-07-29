Rapid Recap: Analyzing potential star DBs, Huskers goal of "top-10 defense"

Football is back and Nebraska has started fall camp.

The Huskers completed their third practice on Friday morning and held their first media availability since Big Ten Media Days on Tuesday.

We heard from coaches Erik Chinander, Mike Dawson and Travis Fisher in addition to a slew of players following Friday's practice session. That included Ty Robinson, Nash Hutmacher, Marques Buford, Myles Farmer and Caleb Tannor.

As a whole, the group had a lot to say. Some of the highlights were Fisher challenging his veteran cornerback Quinton Newsome to "dominate college football," Chinander talking about getting Tannor, Garrett Nelson and Ochaun Mathis on the field at the same time more often and Tannor saying that the goal of the Huskers' defense is to have "a top-10 defense" in 2022 and to get the Nebraska program "back to where it needs to be."

Following the press conference sessions, Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter, Greg Smith and Steve Marik gave their rapid recap of Nebraska's first post-practice availability. The trio dove into the things that caught their attention most from coaches and players.

Watch that analysis in the video above and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube page, and stay tuned for more written and video coverage of the Huskers during fall camp at Inside Nebraska.