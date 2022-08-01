Huskers defensive backs unit brimming with unproven talent, high ceiling
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Travis Fisher is entering his fifth season at Nebraska, and his 2022 defensive backs unit might be the most talented top-to-bottom group he has had during his time in Lincoln.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news