 Hear from Nebraska football coaches Mark Whipple and Bryan Applewhite, players Rahmir Johnson and Turner Corcoran
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-18 15:34:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Sights & Sounds: Hear from Rahmir Johnson, Bryan Applewhite and more

Zack Carpenter • InsideNebraska
Publisher
@Zack_Carp
Zack Carpenter is the publisher of Inside Nebraska. He has covered recruiting and the team beat for Ohio State, Clemson, South Carolina and recruiting at the national level for three years.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

In the video above, check out the Inside Nebraska staff's Rapid Recap of Thursday's press conferences as Greg Smith, Steve Marik and Geoff Exstrom dive into the most important takeaways from the recent media availability.

Below, you can watch videos of Mark Whipple, Bryan Applewhite and players Rahmir Johnson and Turner Corcoran as they answer questions from the media.

Video of Raiola will be coming soon.

Mark Whipple

Bryan Applewhite

Rahmir Johnson

Turner Corcoran

Donovan Raiola

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}