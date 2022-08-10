Nebraska offense has "bad day" as Whipple searches for leaders to emerge
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Mark Whipple didn’t hold back Wednesday morning following Nebraska’s 12th practice of fall camp.The first-year offensive coordinator didn’t like what he saw from his unit.“We had a bad day today. I...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news