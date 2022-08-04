LBs to rotate more, Luke Reimer's recovery and Ernest Hausmann impressing
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Nebraska has one of the best inside linebacker duos in the Big Ten with Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich.Last year Reimer led the defense with 109 tackles while Henrich was one stop shy of triple digit...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news