Sights & Sounds: Nebraska defense and special teams personnel

As Nebraska winds down its preseason preparations for the August 27 season opener, the Huskers are continuing to meet with the media to discuss topics that range from the depth chart and position battles to whether the special teams unit is truly improved and how the team is preparing for a trip to Dublin.

In the videos below, you can watch and listen to Erik Chinander, Mike Dawson, Bill Busch and players Brody Belt, Isaac Gifford and Brian Buschini as they answered questions during Tuesday's latest press conference.

You can also watch those interviews on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel.



