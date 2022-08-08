Rapid Recap: Scrimmage and position battle updates from Huskers defense

We have passed the midway point of Nebraska fall camp with 10 practices in the books and five more to go.

The Huskers held their first scrimmage of camp on Saturday, and on Monday defensive players and personnel took to the podiums at Memorial Stadium to talk about the scrimmage and the ongoing position battles on that side of the ball.

Inside Nebraska's Greg Smith and Steve Marik gave their rapid recap of what was said during Monday's post-practice media availability.

The duo spoke about the takeaways from defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and defensive backs coach Travis Fisher. Plus, what a handful of defensive players had to say, including Ochaun Mathis.

