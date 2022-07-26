Casey Thompson to get first reps, Scott Frost won't step away from offense

INDIANAPOLIS – It was a brief trip, but we were still able to gather a lot of valuable information about Nebraska as it gears up for the start of fall camp on Wednesday.

In our continued coverage of Big Ten Media Days, Inside Nebraska's Steve Marik and Greg Smith break down those key takeaways in the Rapid Recap video above.

The pair dove into the two most notable items from Tuesday beginning with Scott Frost saying that Casey Thompson will be getting the initial first-team reps at Wednesday's first practice – meaning that Thompson has a leg up on the other quarterbacks in Frost and Mark Whipple's room.

And speaking of Whipple, there was plenty of talk this offseason that Frost would be taking a backseat from offensive play calling duties and that he would be stepping away from his role in the offense. Frost threw some cold water on that on Tuesday.

"Stepping away is the wrong way to put it," Frost said. "I'm going to still have my hand in it. It's going to be a fun collaboration with somebody else who knows a lot of football. When I'm not around the offense, I'm going to be able to trust him to take care of it so I can do other things. I'm looking forward to having a little more of that role but still being involved a lot."

Frost was joined at Lucas Oil Stadium by Garrett Nelson, Quinton Newsome and Travis Vokolek. Athletic director Trev Alberts also answered questions in a side session with reporters.

Watch the full video above as Steve and Greg dive into Thompson holding the reins of the QB1 race, Frost's continued hold on the offense, why Newsome has a chip on his shoulder entering fall camp and plenty more.

