Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts speaks at Big Ten Media Days

INDIANAPOLIS – Talking season is upon us, and Nebraska head coach Scott Frost and three of his players — EDGE Garrett Nelson, cornerback Quinton Newsome and tight end Travis Vokolek — were in Indianapolis on Tuesday to do plenty of it.

Frost and his players kicked off Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium and were the first team to conduct interviews. The Huskers actually finished their table interviews before Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren spoke at the main podium, which is usually meant as a starter for the whole day.