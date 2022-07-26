Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts speaks at Big Ten Media Days
INDIANAPOLIS – Talking season is upon us, and Nebraska head coach Scott Frost and three of his players — EDGE Garrett Nelson, cornerback Quinton Newsome and tight end Travis Vokolek — were in Indianapolis on Tuesday to do plenty of it.
Frost and his players kicked off Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium and were the first team to conduct interviews. The Huskers actually finished their table interviews before Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren spoke at the main podium, which is usually meant as a starter for the whole day.
Nebraska did that because Frost and the players needed to fly back to Lincoln to attend Fan Day, which is slated for Tuesday evening. The Huskers begin fall camp on Wednesday morning, which added to the time crunch with the Week Zero game against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, quickly approaching on Aug. 27.
But Frost and the players weren't the only Huskers to talk — so did Trev Alberts. Nebraska's athletic director held a brief media session himself while Maryland's Mike Locksley was at the podium. Here's video of Alberts' conversation: