Nebraska football is now heading into the final stretch of its 2024 spring practice season. The Huskers have 12 practices in the books, including two scrimmages held on each of the past two Saturdays, with two more practices ahead this week and the Red-White Spring Game this Saturday to punctuate all of it. Inside Nebraska has been hard at work throughout the first four weeks of the Huskers' five-week practice slate, putting together daily coverage of written columns, feature stories and analysis pieces, recruiting reports and the latest transfer portal activity, plus our array of digital content in both video and audio formats. We've organized that coverage into a single spot – a one-stop shop below featuring our Top 10 pieces of the spring, all of our practice highlight films, Rapid Recap videos, and all of our written content that did not crack the Top 10.

PRACTICE HIGHLIGHT FILMS

Open Practice No. 1 – Thursday, March 28

Open Practice No. 2 – Tuesday, April 9

Open Practice No. 3 – Tuesday, April 16

INSIDE NEBRASKA'S TOP 10 STORIES OF THE SPRING

10 – Ten Huskers who have stood out this spring

Nebraska football WR Jahmal Banks (Kyler Adams for Inside Nebraska)

Five spring practices stand between Nebraska and its April 27 spring game. Now that spring ball is a little over halfway done, now is a good time to make a list of 10 players who have stood out this spring. >>> READ THE FULL STORY HERE <<<

9 – Husker O-linemen, their "sixth sense" and teacher Ben Scott

Nebraska football OL Ben Scott (Bailey Kapels/Bailey Kapels Photography)

By now, Husker fans know Tony White’s 3-3-5 defense is capable of giving opposing offenses several different looks and pressures to deal with. The versatile scheme is what helped the Huskers have the best statistical season since joining the Big Ten in 2011. Last season Nebraska’s veteran unit held opponents to 18.3 points per game (12th nationally), 92.92 rushing yards (9th) and 2.97 yards per carry (6th). It couldn’t have been easy for enemy offensive lines to determine who to block when the line of scrimmage is littered with anywhere from three to seven Huskers who may rush or threaten to before dropping into coverage after the snap. >>> READ THE FULL STORY HERE <<<

8 – Rhule to staff: Watch Rahmir Johnson's 2021 Michigan game

Nebraska football RB Rahmir Johnson (Tim Verghese/Inside Nebraska)

Nebraska’s running back room is at an odd spot as the program enters the final stretch of spring ball. Multiple members of the room are being held out of practice or limited because of injury setbacks from last season. Rahmir Johnson and Gabe Ervin Jr. are two players who fall in that category. And the last update given on Kwinten Ives was that he has missed practice time with a hamstring, though he was on the field practicing Tuesday. >>> READ THE FULL STORY HERE <<<

7 – Background on Rhule's eye-popping eval of Raiola, Kaelin advanced skillsets

Nebraska football freshmen QBs Dylan Raiola (15) and Daniel Kaelin alongside Husker QBs coach Glenn Thomas (Kyler Adams for Inside Nebraska)

Through eight spring practices, Dylan Raiola and Daniel Kaelin look far more advanced than any of their freshman QB predecessors who have come through the Nebraska football program. That is, at least, what you could glean from the way Matt Rhule describes them, plus the way they have looked at practice (mainly Raiola) as we hit the back half of the spring slate. >>> READ THE FULL STORY HERE <<<

6 – Tuesday Tim-Bits: Visit updates and sobering developments

Nebraska football 2025 four-star cornerback target Adonyss Currie (Tim Verghese)

Recruiting isn't all sunshine and rainbows unfortunately. In a special Tuesday edition of Recruiting Tim-Bits, we talk about some sobering developments with Texas targets, concern potentially arising with linebacker recruiting, touch on some visitors currently on campus or expected to be on campus this week. >>> READ THE FULL STORY HERE <<<

5 – Rhule and Husker staff learn from Bill Belichick

Legendary NFL Patriots coach Bill Belichick was the headline speaker at the Nebraska football coaches clinic this spring (Associated Press)

The clinic that Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule and his vast behind-the-scenes staff put on this weekend was a treat for the 800-ish high school coaches who invaded downtown Lincoln on Friday and Saturday. The high school coaches had the opportunity to hear presentations from former longtime New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on Friday and Nebraska great Tom Osborne on Saturday. Ask any football person, and that's a pretty legit two-man crew. But the high school coaches weren't the only ones learning. The Husker staff was, too. Before the clinic on Friday, Belichick was nice enough to give a presentation to Rhule's staff. >>> READ THE FULL STORY HERE <<<

4 – Rhule on the transfer portal: "If something happens, it happens"

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule (USA Today Sports Images)

College football's spring transfer portal window opened Tuesday and closes April 30. On Tuesday during a press conference following spring practice No. 10 for this team, Rhule didn’t seem worried. >>> READ THE FULL STORY HERE <<<

3 – Nebraska pass game needs to be better, and Jaylen Lloyd is here to help

Nebraska football WR Jaylen Lloyd (USA Today Sports Images)

The deep-ball catches are seemingly piling up for Jaylen Lloyd this spring. Those of us outside the Nebraska football program who don’t get to watch practice day in and day out are limited to brief glimpses of the action via the team’s social media videos. In those 2 or 3 seconds when they happen to include a tasty practice rep we're all starving to consume, you can’t learn anything of substance. But maybe we can learn something from these clips. Or, at the very least, have a thought be confirmed. >>> READ THE FULL STORY HERE <<<

2 – Overanalysis: Every throw from Raiola, Kaelin in Tuesday's two-minute drill

Nebraska football quarterbacks Dylan Raiola (left) and Daniel Kaelin (right) along with Huskers QB coach Glenn Thomas (Kyler Adams for Inside Nebraska)

Nebraska held its second open viewing window of 2024 spring ball on Tuesday, April 9. It featured a 12-minute team scrimmage session of 11-on-11 two-minute drills which was – pretty inarguably – the best open viewing window the media has been allowed throughout Matt Rhule’s open practice sessions, whether that be in the spring or the fall. We know that you are going to overassess, overanalyze and overthink each (and all) of the plays made by the Huskers’ two freshmen quarterbacks during the 15-play scrimmage session. So, instead of you guys overanalyzing all of it, we did it for you! >>> READ THE FULL STORY HERE <<<

1 – Three Thoughts: One QB-WR combo to bank on, another dangerous duo forming

Nebraska football quarterback Dylan Raiola (Kyler Adams for Inside Nebraska)

The Huskers have (somehow) just four practices remaining ahead of the annual spring game on April 27, a four-session stretch that includes the most important practice day of the spring campaign, this Saturday’s scrimmage that will be starting up roughly 48 hours from now. Before we hit the weekend and get to pick the brain of Matt Rhule following Saturday’s scrimmage – and prior to Tony White, Rob Dvoracek and a set of players scheduled to speak at the podiums after practice today – here are three midweek takeaways on Rhule and the ‘Skers. They're more in the realm of three rolling thoughts that have come to mind and set in over the last week or two. The subjects? The most exciting ones, of course: Quarterbacks and Receivers. >>> READ THE FULL STORY HERE <<<

RAPID RECAP VIDEO ANALYSIS

SPRING BALL WEEK 1

SPRING BALL WEEK 2

SPRING BALL WEEK 3

SPRING BALL WEEK 4

BEST OF THE REST

All of our spring ball stories that did not crack the top 10:

Open Practices

Nebraska football QBs, from left to right: Luke Longval, Jack Woche, Dylan Raiola and Daniel Kaelin (Kyler Adams for Inside Nebraska)

Quarterbacks

Nebraska football RBs Kenneth Williams (25), Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) and Izaac Dickey (45) (Tim Verghese/Inside Nebraska)

Running Backs

Jahmal Banks (80) has emerged as the leader in the Nebraska football WR room (Tim Verghese/Inside Nebraska)

Wide Receivers & Tight Ends

Nebraska football OL Grant Brix (Zack Carpenter/Inside Nebraska)

Offensive Line

Nebraska football defensive linemen Ty Robinson (9), James Williams (90) and Cam Lenhardt (11) (Tim Verghese/Inside Nebraska)

Defensive Line

Nebraska football LB John Bullock and Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders (Bailey Kapels/Bailey Kapels Photography)

Linebacker

Nebraska football defensive backs Tommi Hill (31), Malcolm Hartzog (13) and Marques Buford Jr. (24) (Tim Verghese/Inside Nebraska)

Defensive Backs

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule (USA Today Sports Images)

The Rest

Quick Hits

Nebraska football gained the commitment of three-star WR Bryson Hayes in April

TRANSFER PORTAL, COMMITMENT ANALYSIS & RECRUITING REPORTS