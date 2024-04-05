The Nebraska football quarterback battle is 33.3 percent of the way done with just two-thirds of the way to go ...

... in the spring, that is.

The Huskers wrapped up practice No. 5 of the 2024 spring ball slate on Thursday, meaning there are 10 practices left (nine true practices, plus the spring game) before we hit summer break and await what figures to be a brutally engaging fall training camp.

Until then, we approach things the same way Marcus Satterfield, Glenn Thomas and Husker QBs Dylan Raiola, Daniel Kaelin and Heinrich Haarberg would likely approach them: Day by day.

That competition between those three gunslingers was one of the items on the agenda Thursday as the Husker quarterbacks were in the spotlight (again) with OC Satterfield, position coach Thomas and the three scholarship signal callers all taking the podium for their first press conference sessions of the spring.

Below are three of my biggest takeaways from their time at the mics: