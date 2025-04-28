Recruiting Blitz: 'Husker Games' impress top targets

Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese discusses the latest intel from Nebraska's final recruiting weekend of spring. Top targets across the country spent Saturday in Memorial Stadium for Husker Games
