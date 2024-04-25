Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Tim Verghese preview Saturday's Nebraska football Red-White Game in this edition of Rapid Recap.

They give a quick rundown of the spring game format and the plan for the quarterbacks – which Matt Rhule laid out at his Thursday press conference – then dive into the offense and defense with a player to watch on each side of the ball.

Watch Zack and Tim's video analysis in the link above or on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel, where you can find all of our digital content including practice footage, press conferences and exclusive analysis from our team. Listen to the audio version of Rapid Recap on Apple Podcasts and Spotify below.

