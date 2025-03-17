Nebraska to play Arizona State in College Basketball Crown Tournament

If Nebraska wins, the Huskers will play the winner of Washington State and Georgetown.

“We are excited to have an opportunity to continue our season and play in the first-ever College Basketball Crown,” Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg said in a statement. “When we met as a team following the regular season, the players wanted a chance to continue playing. This has been a resilient group, and we are looking forward to a chance to play in the Crown.”

The matchup will be the first meeting between Nebraska and Arizona State since 2008.

On Monday morning the College Basketball Crown (CBC) selection committee announced the 16-team tournament field, and Nebraska (17-14, 7-13) made the cut. The Huskers will play Arizona State (13-19, 4-16) at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 31, at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The CBC runs March 31 through April 6 at MGM Grand Garden Arena and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The CBC is a postseason tournament in its first year that features teams from the Big Ten, Big 12 and Big East, in addition to at-large participants. Teams that did not participate for the NCAA Tournament were eligible for the event, with two automatic qualifiers coming from each participating conference, and additional teams chosen by its select committee. The games will air on FOX and FS1.

Playing postseason basketball, although not the Big Dance, is still special for a player like Juwan Gary.

"These are the guys I actually love being around every day, no matter if it’s adversity or a day that’s going good," Gary said following the loss to Iowa. "Of course, playing in the postseason, that means a lot. Not for just the seniors, but for all the guys, to play that one game, last game as a group.”

Like last year, Hoiberg and his staff will need to juggle preparing for postseason play with being aggressive in the transfer portal, because there's overlap on the calendar.

College basketball's transfer portal opens March 24 and runs through April 22. The CBC is played March 31-April 6.

"It's hard when you're playing and your season is continuing on, to have to balance that," Hoiberg said of the transfer portal after the Iowa loss. "We got a lot of guys we've got to replace, so certainly we're going to be aggressive in the portal. There's no doubt about that."

There are seven known players Nebraska must replace for next season, including seniors Brice Williams, Gary, Rollie Worster, Ahron Ulis, Andrew Morgan and Braxton Meah, as well as junior Jeff Grace III, who walked on Senior Day.

That group includes four of the top-five scorers (Williams, 20.0; Gary, 14.0; Morgan, 8.3; Worster 7.0) and six of the top-nine in minutes played (Williams, 1,047; Gary, 930; Worster, 795; Morgan, 585; Meah, 369; Ulis, 297).

Rienk Mast is expected to return to Nebraska for 2025-26. The Dutchman rehabbed his knee surgery in Lincoln and was with the team on the bench for each game this season.

"We'll get Rienk Mast back next year, which is a huge part of what we do," Hoiberg said on the radio. "He led our team in assists last year. You saw how much he was missed at times this year."

Along with Mast, other Huskers who could return include Connor Essegian, Berke Büyüktuncel, Sam Hoiberg, Gavin Griffiths, Nick Janowski, Braden Frager, Cale Jacobsen, Justin Bolis and Henry Burt.

"We do have a good nucleus coming back," Hoiberg said. "And then the players we are adding to the mix, and I look at Braden Frager and Nick Janowski as two guys that I think will absolutely be in a rotation next year."

Nebraska will also add 2025 Phoenix (Ariz.) Hillcrest Prep guard Quentin Rhymes to the roster for next season. The 6-foot-7 Rhymes is the lone freshman in the Huskers' 2025 class. He averaged 22.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.1 and steals per game this season while shooting 52% from the field and 41% from 3-point range.

"He's going to be an older freshman that had a great last year in his prep school. He's a guy who's going to come in and fight for minutes," Hoiberg said of Rhymes.