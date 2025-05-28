Making the case: Can Nebraska hold on to four-star CB commit CJ Bronaugh?

Nebraska is bracing for the "second recruitment" of four-star cornerback commit CJ Bronaugh, who committed to the Huskers over programs like Wisconsin, Penn State, Florida State and Syracuse back in November. At the time of his commitment, Bronaugh was unranked. Now, he's a top-100 prospect with offers from top SEC, Big Ten and ACC programs.

Bronaugh is scheduled to make official visits to Florida, Florida State, Nebraska and Penn State in the coming weeks, before making a final decision later this summer. He heads up to Gainesville this weekend for his official visit with the Gators.

As Bronaugh, and Nebraska, prepare for the hectic weeks ahead, here's the latest on where things stand in his recruitment and the odds the Huskers have of holding on to his commitment.