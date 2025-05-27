Big Ten Spotlight: Four programs that need a big June

Felix Ojo

June has become arguably the most important month in the recruiting calendar, with prospects crisscrossing the country on official visits and lining up announcement dates. Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith looks at four Big Ten programs that need to capitalize in the coming weeks. RELATED: Big Ten team recruiting rankings JUNE PREVIEW: Biggest storylines this weekend RECRUITING RUMORS: Pivotal weeks on deck for 2026 recruiting cycle

INDIANA

It’s always going to be tricky judging Indiana's recruiting classes. The Hoosiers had a magical season last year, finishing 11-2 in coach Curt Cignetti’s first season running the program. But a lot of that success was built with players brought in from the portal. But now you’d expect there to be a bump in the Hoosiers’ high school recruiting. That hasn’t happened yet for the 2026 cycle. Indiana has nine commitments right now and things have picked up with three of them coming in May. But if the Hoosiers are going to get a bump on the trail for this class, it’ll need a huge June. One name to watch that would change the perception of the class is Jerquaden Guilford. The talented receiver from Indiana is very high on the Hoosiers and would be a game changer.

MICHIGAN

Carter Scruggs (Photo by Jeff McCulloch/Rivals.com)

Things are picking up in Ann Arbor on the recruiting trail with a pair of nice tight end commitments in June. However, we haven’t seen the early run of commitments this cycle that we might have anticipated after the Wolverines finished so strongly last cycle. There might be a reason for that though. The program is in on a number of high-profile prospects that have elected to take official visits before committing to a school. Five-star offensive lineman Felix Ojo, four-star defensive end McHale Blade and four-star offensive tackle Carter Scruggs are among the blue-chip prospects taking June official visits to Michigan. It’ll be a huge month for coach Sherrone Moore. RELATED: Michigan's 2026 commitment list

MICHIGAN STATE

Khalief Canty Jr. (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

NEBRASKA

Jordan Campbell (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)