Rising 2027 RB Xavier Bala reacts to Nebraska offer, talks first impression

Inside Nebraska caught up with 2026 wing Colin Rice, who has scheduled an official visit with Nebraska.
Four-star TE Luke Sorensen has three leaders with a commit date looming. He breaks them down with Rivals' Adam Gorney.
A top two is emerging for 2027 Omaha (Neb.) Central four-star safety Tory Pittman III
One post-spring thought on each Nebraska safety, nickel and rover.
HUDL Futures Forum bringing top 2027, 2028 talent to Lincoln this weekend, adding to a loaded recruiting weekend
Inside Nebraska caught up with 2026 wing Colin Rice, who has scheduled an official visit with Nebraska.
Four-star TE Luke Sorensen has three leaders with a commit date looming. He breaks them down with Rivals' Adam Gorney.
A top two is emerging for 2027 Omaha (Neb.) Central four-star safety Tory Pittman III