It’s been an offseason of growth for 2026 Avon (Conn.) Old Farms offensive tackle Charlie Thom, a former tight end prospect who has reclassified from the class of 2025 and is in the process of learning a new position.

Thom had seen some FBS interest as a tight end over the last year, but Power Four programs indicated a position switch would generate more interest. After the 2024 season, a conversation with the Avon Olds Farms coaching staff convinced him to make the switch.