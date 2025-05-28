Dannen on radio: Ticket sales for Arrowhead, tailgates at Hawks and more

Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen. (Photo by AP Photos)

Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen made an appearance on Huskers Radio Network on Tuesday. Here's a quick rundown of what he said:

Advertisement

Sounds like it will be a Sea of Red at Arrowhead Stadium for the season-opener

Nebraska kicks off the 2025 season Aug. 28 against Cincinnati at a neutral site — Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Kickoff time is a late one at 8 p.m. central with the game being shown on ESPN. Dannen said the amount of tickets purchased by Husker fans was at 62,000 the last time he checked. Around 50,000 of them were sold in the first week of the tickets being available. Arrowhead's capacity is 76,416. So while Nebraska will technically be the road team in the matchup with the Bearcats, it'll sound and feel like it's being played in Lincoln. "We didn't sell nearly all of our allotment for the bowl game, and then when we got Yankee Stadium, it was full of red," Dannen said. "Husker fans sometimes don't buy through us. They find other ways, ingenious ways to get a hold of tickets. So I would guess we'll see a lot more. But 62,000 is the number I know as of now."

Season ticket reseating for volleyball matches coming in two seasons

Starting in the 2026 season, Husker volleyball season ticket holders will go through a reseat process. Reseating in venues is a normal occurrence, Dannen said, with most places reseating every seven to 10 years. It hasn't happened since the team left the Coliseum. This move will help donors be closer to the action, among other things. "It allows them opportunities to come in and get access and reap the rewards of their gifts," Dannen said. Another reason for the reseat is the construction plans following the 2025 season. Dannen said the goal is to add 1,200 to 1,300 more seats in the Devaney Center, which currently has a capacity of 8,309. Chair backs will be added to the lower A level, which are bleachers right now. The student section will likely move to a different area. "I don't know if we'll quite get to 10,000 (seats), but we'll push 10,000 in there," Dannen said.

Game times for the final two non-conference games should be announced this week

Dannen said the kickoff times for the non-conference home games against Akron on Sept. 6 and Houston Christian on Sept. 13 should be announced this week.

Dannen says Valentino's Pizza is still going to be at Memorial Stadium

With Aramark Sports + Entertainment now providing all gameday food and beverage services at Memorial Stadium and the Devaney Center this year, Dannen said he had good news for Husker fans: nothing is happening to the Val's Pizza. It's staying. "Just so everyone knows, yes, Val's has signed their contract, and yes, Val's Pizza is still going to be in the stadium like it was always going to be," Dannen said. "There was a lot of handwringing and heart attacks over that. But Aramark is in a good place, glad they got them locked on board, along with the Runzas and the hot dogs. The traditional fare will be there, but there will be some other things."

With alcohol being served at Memorial Stadium this fall, there will be a new fan re-entry policy

Alcohol will be served during football games at Memorial Stadium for the first time this fall. It's a welcomed change for many, but it also comes with a stadium policy tweak for fans. Dannen said there will be a new re-entry rule for fans: those who leave the stadium won't be able to return to watch the game. "Hopefully this isn't going to be a big surprise. Certainly with our peers in the Big Ten, those institutions that sell alcohol, when you're out, you're out and there's no coming back in," Dannen said. "So it's not a matter of going out at halftime and drinking as much as you can to try to make it last for the second half. So, that'll be a big change." Dannen also said he doesn't expect the stadium to sell alcohol after the third quarter.

The Hawks Championship Center will host pregame tailgates