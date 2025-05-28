Nebraska VB: Huskers release 2025 schedule loaded with Top 10 opponents

The Nebraska volleyball program and the Big Ten announced the 2025 volleyball schedule on Wednesday morning.

The Huskers will play 30 matches – beginning with 10 non-conference games before its 20-game Big Ten slate – and it's loaded with the typical array of power programs for Year 1 of the Dani Busboom Kelly Era.

The schedule features eight matches against teams that finished in the Top 10 of the 2024 AVCA national rankings: No. 1 Penn State, No. 3 Pittsburgh, No. 5 Stanford, No. 6 Creighton, No. 7 Wisconsin, No. 8 Kentucky, No. 9 Purdue and No. 10 Oregon.

Nebraska finished No. 4 in the final AVCA Top 25, leaving No. 2 Louisville – Busboom Kelly's former program which finished as the national runner-up – as the only team in the Top 10 of the final rankings that the Huskers will not face in 2025.

Three additional opponents on the 2025 slate also finished in the Top 25 of the final AVCA rankings: No. 18 Minnesota, No. 23 Utah and No. 24 USC.

Here is the full schedule and more information from Nebraska Athletics: