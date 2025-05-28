Nebraska VB: Huskers release 2025 schedule loaded with Top 10 opponents

The Nebraska volleyball program and the Big Ten announced the 2025 volleyball schedule on Wednesday morning.
The Huskers will play 30 matches – beginning with 10 non-conference games before its 20-game Big Ten slate – and it's loaded with the typical array of power programs for Year 1 of the Dani Busboom Kelly Era.
The schedule features eight matches against teams that finished in the Top 10 of the 2024 AVCA national rankings: No. 1 Penn State, No. 3 Pittsburgh, No. 5 Stanford, No. 6 Creighton, No. 7 Wisconsin, No. 8 Kentucky, No. 9 Purdue and No. 10 Oregon.
Nebraska finished No. 4 in the final AVCA Top 25, leaving No. 2 Louisville – Busboom Kelly's former program which finished as the national runner-up – as the only team in the Top 10 of the final rankings that the Huskers will not face in 2025.
Three additional opponents on the 2025 slate also finished in the Top 25 of the final AVCA rankings: No. 18 Minnesota, No. 23 Utah and No. 24 USC.
Here is the full schedule and more information from Nebraska Athletics:
Before the season officially gets underway, Nebraska will have its annual Red-White Scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 9 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers will also hold an Alumni Match at the Devaney Center on Saturday, Aug. 16.
Nebraska's season begins with the AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena, where the Huskers will play Pittsburgh on Aug. 22 and Stanford on Aug. 24. NU will head to Nashville the following week for a road match at Lipscomb on Aug. 29 and a neutral-site match against Kentucky on Aug. 31 at Bridgestone Arena as part of the Broadway Block Party.
NU returns home for the Ameritas Players Challenge against Wright State (Sept. 5) and California (Sept. 7), and the Big Red will host the Husker Invitational the following weekend, facing Utah (Sept. 12) and Grand Canyon (Sept. 13).
In the final week of non-conference action, the Huskers will travel to Omaha to play Creighton at the CHI Health Center on Sept. 16 and will host Arizona on Sept. 20.
The Huskers open conference play at home with matches against Michigan (Sept. 24) and Maryland (Sept. 27). NU begins a stretch of six of nine matches on the road in October at Penn State (Oct. 3) and Rutgers (Oct. 4). After an Oct. 10 home match against Washington, Nebraska will travel to Purdue (Oct. 12), Michigan State (Oct. 17) and Michigan (Oct. 19).
The Big Red faces Northwestern (Oct. 24) and Michigan State (Oct. 25) at the Devaney Center before a road match at Wisconsin on Oct. 31. NU begins November at home against Oregon (Nov. 2) and Illinois (Nov. 6), then heads into a stretch of three straight road matches at Minnesota (Nov. 8), UCLA (Nov. 14) and USC (Nov. 15).
A home tilt against Iowa on Nov. 20 precedes a road match at Indiana on Nov. 22. And Nebraska will end the regular season at home with a Black Friday showdown against Penn State (Nov. 28) and the regular-season finale against Ohio State (Nov. 29).
Start times and TV information will be added to the Huskers.com schedule page as they become known.